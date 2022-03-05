Hawkeyes QB coaching Charles City students on financial literacy

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - He's been the quarterback for the Iowa Hawkeyes since 2020, and has been recognized for his accomplishments in passing yards, passing touchdowns, points responsible when he takes to the gridiron each football season. Now, Spencer Petras can add financial guru to his resume.
"If you're a first round NFL draft pick that's making $20 million, you still have to manage that money. Money is not infinite."
He's teaming up with First Security Bank and sharing his financial game plan with Charles City High School students, including living within your means, considering investing, and saving money for retirement.
"I know when I was in high school, I didn't have the same appreciation for the things that I have now. I'm sure now that I will have the same appreciation as I will when it comes for me to retire."
Griffin Franksain is set to graduate this year, and hearing from Petras can give tips on how to hurdle over financial roadblocks.
"It's a different thing learning in an environment where it's all experimental, and then getting someone's perspective from a real life scenario. It's more helpful."
If any students have not taken any sort of financial literacy classes, Franksain highly encourages it to prepare for what the competition may throw their way.
"Even myself being a senior going into adulthood, it's really important that I learn some of this stuff."