Hawkeye's Brian Ferentz gets pay cut, performance goals in new contract

FILE - Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Ferentz is taking a pay cut as part of a new contract that will reward him if the Hawkeyes average 25 points and win at least seven games next football season — and make it easier to fire him if they don’t. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)