Hawkeye QB wins Iowa Motion Picture Awards

Petra commercial awards May 16 2022

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A local bank and its Hawkeye spokesman were winners at the 31st Annual Iowa Motion Picture Awards.

First Security Bank & Trust and University of Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras received two Awards of Achievement.  One for in the category “Commercials with a Budget of $1,000-$4,999” where Petras steps in to rescue a group of young football players who are struggling on the field.  The other was in the “Spokesperson” category for a series of videos where Petras promotes First Security’s services and dedication to financial literacy, including the tagline, “Don’t be a ‘Spend-ster.’ Listen to Spencer and save money with First Security.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized with these awards,” says Matt Bradley, Marketing & Communications Manager.  “We’ve loved every minute we’ve spent working with Spencer Petras, and we’re glad to see that the fun we had making these videos shone through. Petras is a great spokesperson for us and our financial literacy outreach.”

A playlist featuring the seven First Security videos nominated for an Iowa Motion Picture Award can be seen on the bank’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/fsbt1.

