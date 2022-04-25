Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank getting thousands of chocolate milk packs

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank is getting more than 13,800 containers of milk from Kemps.
The donation is part of 800,000 “Giving Cow” milk containers going to food banks in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin in 2022.
“Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank is thrilled to receive this donation from Kemps. This gift will help our agency partners safely distribute nutritious and highly sought-after milk to the families experiencing hunger in our communities,” says Carol Clayton, Board of Directors and Volunteer. “Given the ongoing shortage of milk in our local food bank systems, we’re immensely grateful to generous partners like Kemps.”
The single-serve, 8-ounce packs of ultra-high temperature (UHT) pasteurized milk have a shelf life of up to 12 months. Kemps says the "Giving Cow" milks are specifically designed for food shelves and kids backpack programs to fight hunger and will not be sold in stores.
“Giving back to our local communities is important to us at Kemps,” says Rachel Kyllo, spokesperson for Kemps. “Our Giving Cow milks not only provide valuable nutrition and are shelf stable, so they don’t require refrigeration, but this year, we’re also doing some chocolate milk packs too, which we know that kids love.”
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank will distribute the chocolate “Giving Cow” mils to food pantries across nine counties in northern Iowa, including Mason City.