Having a good time at the Quarry Hill Nature Center

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Hopefully, you got a chance to take advantage of the relatively nice weather we had today. A lot of the people at the Quarry Hill Nature Center sure did. Both kids and adults looked at the different exhibits on display in the Exploration Hall. People also did some cross country skiing on the snowy ground. Jim Skuldt, one of the visitors, said the place makes him feel nostalgic.
“I had good memories of being here, so…yeah. I wanted to just come back and bring my son," Skuldt said.
Tomorrow night, the Quarry Hill Nature Center will be hosting their "New Year's Eve Candlelight Hike." There's going to be a bonfire, popcorn and a cocoa bar. It's scheduled to go from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.