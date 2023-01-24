Harmony updates home building incentive program

HARMONY, Minn. - The city of Harmony and the Harmony Economic Development Authority has updated its home incentive program to offer more benefits to those who want to build or renovate a home in the town.
Those who qualify for the program will now be able to receive a rebate upwards of $20,000 to help encourage new residents to build a new property or restore derelict ones.
The overall goal of the project is to expand the number of living places in the city and aid in growing its population, as well as increasing the city's economic strength.
The rebates offered will range from $1,500 to $20,000, which is determined on the basis of the taxable value of the property that is selected.
Also, the taxable value of a single building is not to exceed $500,001.
There are no residency, age, or income limits, but general improvements or repairs will not qualify.
This means that the project must be construction of a new building or complete rehabilitation of old buildings that can be turned into new living places.
If you are interested in building a home in Harmony, visit the city website to learn how to apply.