Hardin County man charged with trying to murder law enforcement pleads not guilty

ELDORA, Iowa – A man accused of attacking law enforcement with a knife is pleading not guilty.

Cristian Alejandro Larios, 22 of Ackley, is charged with attempted murder of a peace officer, willful injury causing bodily injury, and two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in around 3:55 am on August 3 about someone in Ackley having a mental breakdown.  A deputy and an Eldora police officer responded and say they encountered Larios around 5 am.

Court documents state Larios was holding a knife and was shot with a taser but still attacked the officers with the knife.  Investigators say both officers fired their guns as Larios retreated into a basement.  No one was injured in the incident.  Law enforcement says Larios then surrendered and was arrested.

No trial date has been set.

