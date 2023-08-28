Hardin County company is Joni Ernst's 'Small Business of the Week'

RED OAK, Iowa – U.S. Senator Joni Ernst has named Hands On Excavating of Hardin County as her “Small Business of the Week.”
The Republican is the Ranking Member on the Senate Small Business Committee and says she plans to recognize a small business in every one of Iowa’s 99 counties.
“As fourth-generation farmers, Brett, Brian, and Jacob understand the hard work and dedication it takes to build a small business from the ground up,” says Senator Ernst. “They found a way to meet a need faced by farmers in their area and positively impact the entire Iowa agriculture community with their ground-breaking approach to comprehensive excavation services.”
Brothers Brett, Brian, and Jacob Handsaker of Radcliffe, Iowa, came together with family friend Bob Lepper to found Hands On Excavating in 2010. Over the past 13 years, Hands On Excavating has expanded to include demolition, material transportation, and conservation construction projects in addition to their successful tiling and excavation services. The Handsaker brothers have also been recognized by Drainage Contractor magazine, Iowa State University, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship for their contributions to Iowa agriculture.