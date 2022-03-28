Hanlontown man sentenced for drug and gun crimes

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - A man who was arrested after getting stuck on some railroad tracks is sentenced for drug and gun crimes.
Lucas Laverne Farris, 27 of Hanlontown, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense. He's been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and must complete the Cerro Gordo County Drug Court program.
Farris was arrested after the Worth County Sheriff's Office was called about a vehicle stuck on the tracks near Wheelerwood Road and 355th Street on October 2, 2021. Deputies said the driver, Farris, had difficulty standing and admitted to having a loaded 9mm pistol in the center console of his vehicle.
Deputies say a search of the vehicle then found the gun and baggies containing meth.