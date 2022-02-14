Hanlontown man pleads guilty to drug and gun crimes in Worth County

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Getting stuck on some railroad tracks in Worth County had led to a man pleading guilty to drug and gun crimes.
Lucas Laverne Farris, 27 of Hanlontown, was arrested on December 2, 2021, after the Worth County Sheriff’s Office was called about a vehicle stuck on the tracks near Wheelerwood Road and 355th Street. Deputies say Farris, the driver, had a hard time standing and told them he had a loaded 9mm Glock 26 in the center console of his vehicle.
Court documents state a search of the vehicle then found baggies containing methamphetamine.
Farris has pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of meth-3rd offense. His sentencing is scheduled for March 28.