Hancock County teens pleads not guilty to child sex abuse, selling vape cartridges to kids

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County teen has pleaded not guilty to child sex abuse and selling illegal vape cartridges to other young people.
Jeremy Michael Beard II, 18 of Britt, is now set to stand trial beginning February 22 on two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child, distribution of a controlled substance to someone under 18, and delivery of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school.
Beard was arrested in December. He’s accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 13 on two occasions in 2022 and providing vape cartridges containing THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, to minors at West Hancock High School.