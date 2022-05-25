Hancock County teen pleads not guilty to drugging and raping a woman

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County teenager accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman is pleading not guilty.
John Michael Deutsch, 19 of Kanawha, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, possession of a controlled substance-1st offense, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
A woman reported being drugged and sexually assaulted by Deutsch In August 2021. She told investigators Deutsch gave her Xanax, which incapacitated her, and the raped her. The victim said she could not remember what happened but claimed Deutsch admitted to having sex with her. Investigators say a sexual assault kit was used to examine the victim and the DNA collected in the kit was eventually matched to Deutsch’s DNA.
Deutsch’s home was later searched and court documents state a bar of Xanax that tested positive for clonazolam was found, along with clear plastic baggies, black pill containers, and images on Deutsch’s phone of him trying to sell baggies full of Xanax.
He is now scheduled to stand trial on July 6.