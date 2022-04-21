Hancock County teen accused of drugging a woman and sexually assaulting her

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County teen is arrested for sex abuse and drug crimes.
John Micheal Deutsch, 19 of Kanawha, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, possession of a controlled substance-1st offense, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, and a controlled substance violation.
In August, 2021, a woman reported being drugged and sexually assaulted by Deutsch. Court documents state Deutsch give the woman Xanax, which incapacitated her, and raped her when she was unable to consent. The victim said she could not remember what happened but claimed Deutsch admitted to having sex with her. Investigators say a sexual assault kit was used to examine the victim and the DNA collected in the kit was eventually matched to Deutsch’s DNA.
Court documents state a search of Deutsch’s home found a bar of Xanax that tested positive for clonazolam, clear plastic baggies, black pill containers, and images on Deutsch’s phone of him trying to sell baggies full of Xanax.
Clonazolam is a drug medical experts say can cause sedation, muscle relaxation, loss of motor control, amnesia, and respiratory depression.
Criminal charges were filed against Deutsch on April 15 and he was arrested Wednesday in Kanawha.