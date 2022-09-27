Hancock County man to stand trial for dead kittens and trashed trailer

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man accused of damaging a mobile home and mistreating animals is pleading not guilty.
Zachre Davis Thomas Weyland, 28 of Klemme, is charged with first-degree criminal mischief and five counts of animal neglect resulting in serious injury or death. His trial is scheduled to start on December 7.
Law enforcement says that after Weyland was evicted from a mobile home in Garner, the owner estimated between 10 and 15 thousand dollars in damage had been done to the trailer. Court documents state three live kittens and three dead kittens were also found in the mobile home.
Investigators say one of the dead kittens was left decomposing near the front door and the living kittens were in poor health due to malnourishment, neglect, and fleas. Court documents state the three living kittens later died due to their bad condition.