Hancock County man pleads not guilty to gun and drug charges

Larry Robbins

GARNER, Iowa - A man investigated after he allegedly waved a gun in the air is pleading not guilty.

Larry Wayne Robbins, 66 of Goodell, is scheduled to stand trial October 26 for two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana-1st offense, possession of psilocybin mushrooms, and two counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Law enforcement first investigated Robins after he reportedly waved a .22 caliber rifle in the air on July 26 while standing on his deck.  Prosecutors say Robins was convicted of a felony in Illinois in 2015.

Robins' home was then searched on August 23 and investigators say they discovered more than 42.5 grams of marijuana and a large number of psilocybin mushrooms.

