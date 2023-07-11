Hancock County man accused of rape is sentenced

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man accused of drugging and raping a woman has been sentenced.
John Michael Deutsch, 20 of Kanawha, entered an Alford plea to a reduced charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. He was originally charged with third-degree sexual abuse, possession of a controlled substance-1st offense, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
A woman told law enforcement Deutsch gave her a Xanax and raped her in August 2021. The victim said she couldn’t remember what had happened but that Deutsch admitted to having sex with her. Investigators say Deutsch’s DNS was matched to DNA collected in a sexual assault kit and Xanax was later found at Deutsch’s home that tested positive for clonazolam, a drug that produces sedation, muscle relaxation, loss of motor control, amnesia, and respiratory depression
Deutsch has been ordered to spend 30 days in jail and two years on supervised probation. He must also pay a $260 civil penalty and sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.
An Alford plea means Deutsch is not admitting guilt but concedes he could be convicted and will accept sentencing.