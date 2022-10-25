Hancock County grain dealer is going bankrupt

DES MOINES, Iowa – A North Iowa grain dealer is going out of business.
The Kanawha-based Global Processing, Inc. has notified the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
State officials say anyone with unpaid grain sold to this dealer and/or grain delivered for storage before October 24 may file a claim with the Iowa Grain Depositors and Sellers Indemnity Fund. Claims must be made in writing and filed with Global Processing, Inc. and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Grain Warehouse Bureau, within 120 days.
The warehouse and grain dealer licenses for Global Processing Inc. were suspended in early October based upon the company’s failure to have sufficient funds to cover producer grain checks and failure to file monthly financial statements in accordance with state law.
Claims can be mailed or personally delivered to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Grain Warehouse Bureau, Wallace State Office Building, 502 E. 9th St., Des Moines, Iowa, 50319. Failure to file a claim within 120 days relieves the Iowa Grain Depositors and Sellers Indemnity Fund of its obligation. Failure to make a timely claim against the Iowa Grain Depositors and Sellers Indemnity Fund does not relieve Global Processing, Inc. of its liability.