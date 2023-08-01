Hancock County girl to be Iowan for the Day at the State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Hancock County girl will be one of the Iowans of the Day at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
Founded in 1997, the Iowan of the Day program allows the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation to recognize the state’s most outstanding individuals. The program continues to honor Iowans across the state who have made a difference in the lives of others, while upholding the characteristics associated with Iowa- dependability, integrity, hard work and sense of community.
Emma Miller of Goodell will be recognized on August 15 with a presentation on the Anne & Bill Riley stage at noon. Along with accommodations at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown, she will receive a gift bag, Grandstand Concert tickets, use of the Iowan of the Day golf cart, a cash prize, Iowa State Fair admission tickets, and VIP parking.
The Blue Ribbon Foundation explained why Emma Miller is deserving of this honor:
“In 2019, at ten years old, Emma was with her grandmother at the Grant Township Cemetery. They were paying their respects to family and close friends while decorating headstones. As she was decorating, Emma noticed there was a large tree limb on one of the gravestones. She called her grandpa and he brought tools to help her clean up and make repairs to the area.”
“Emma took intitative and decided to continue this as a community service project. Throughout the last two years she can be found decorating, repairing or cleaning old grave sites in the cemetery. Emma has set a goal to raise funds and put a flower at every grave site. In 2022, she was able to do one third of the cemetery. She has also acquired flags to add for decoration. This year, she did some fundraising and was able to purchase a fold-up wagon to transport cleaning supplies around the cemetery and continue her mission. Emma's heart of gold and dedication to this project makes for a brighter community.”