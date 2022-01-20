 Skip to main content
Hampton man sentenced after meth, marijuana was found in his home

Franklin County man takes plea deal over meth, pot crimes

Britt Pleggenkuhle

HAMPTON, Iowa – A plea deal over meth and marijuana results in probation for a Franklin County man.

Britt Elmer Pleggenkuhle, 56 of Hampton, was sentenced Thursday to three to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.

Pleggenkuhle was arrested after Hampton police searched his home in the 400 block of 1st Street SW on August 3, 2021.  Officers said they found 85 grams of meth, 43 grams of marijuana, two scales, numerous baggies, and other drug paraphernalia.

Pleggenkuhle was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.  He pleaded guilty to the tax stamp violation and the other charges were dismissed.

