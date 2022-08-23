Hammer attack in southern Minnesota sends man to prison

MANKATO, Minn. - A hammer attack on an elderly victim in Blue Earth County is sending a man to prison.
Brandon Lee McMurtrey, 35 of Evan, was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years and five months in prison. McMurtrey pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and charges of second-degree assault and first-degree aggravated robbery were dismissed.
He was arrested on November 10, 2021, after sheriff's deputies were called to a rural Good Thunder home. The 83-year-old victim said McMurtry hit him several times in the head with a hammer. Law enforcement says they located McMurtrey driving a pickup truck near Sleepy Eye and he refused to pull over.
After a pursuit that reached speeds around 100 miles per hour, the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says McMurtrey crashed into a semi that was pulled onto the shoulder of Highway 15 near 150th Street. McMurtrey had to be removed from the truck and was hospitalized with serious injuries.
Court documents state the victim of McMurtrey's hammer attack also had to be hospitalized.