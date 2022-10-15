Halloween cookie decorating event held in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A Halloween cookie decorating class took place at the Nana Gogo Toybrary. Kids and their parents had the opportunity to decorate Halloween-themed cookies with icing and various other toppings, such as sprinkles. The Nana Gogo Toybrary's Owner and Founder Pavs Kumar thinks a class like this can help boost kids' self-confidence, fine motor skills and creative instincts. She said that she's glad she can put together classes for the community to enjoy.
"It’s an incredible experience. I feel really satisfied and happy that I can help provide a space and build partnerships to be able to provide educational experiences and events to kids and parents," Kumar said.
The event was hosted in partnership with the bakery Rosemary & Lavender. If you want to get in on the decorating fun, Nana Gogo Toybrary will have a pumpkin decorating event next Saturday.