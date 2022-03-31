Hall of Fame induction for Charles City educator

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Charles City educator has been inducted into the Iowa Association of Alternative Education (IAAE) Hall of Fame.
Don Betts, director and teacher at Carrie Lane High School, is being honored as a pioneer in alternative education in Iowa. IAAE says Betts’ lengthy efforts have now created an alternative schooling environment for younger students, leading to the founding of the FLEX online branch of Charles City’s Innovative Campus for upper elementary, middle school and high school students.
“Don’s legacy blows me away every time I think about it,” says Josh Dean, a teacher at the Innovative Campus and a colleague of Betts. “There are hundreds of kids throughout the world whose lives are forever changed for the better because they have met this amazing man. He has literally been the difference between life and death for many of our kids.”
The IAAE Hall of Fame honors those who have made significant contributions to the field of alternative education, ranging from specific innovations to research, publications and an ability to engage and inspire students, colleagues and the greater community. Teachers, counselors, supervisors, administrators and other educators are eligible for nomination on an annual basis.
“I went from not wanting to attend school to going in at 6 a.m. to have morning talks with Mr. Betts,” says Matthew Heffron, a 2011 graduate of Carrie Lane High School. “The talks were about family, school, life and generally everything. Mr. Betts pushed every single student to make sure he not only got the best out of them, but that they got the best out of themselves.”
In nominating Betts for the IAAE Hall of Fame, students and colleagues alike pointed to his ability to build community and connect with students on a personal level.
“Don Betts and Carrie Lane High School have been successful because of the family culture he has created with his students,” says Dan Caffrey, juvenile court liaison officer at Charles City High School. “Don does an amazing job of providing opportunities for his students to get connected in our community, as well as perform community service projects. His wisdom and culture building are second to none.”