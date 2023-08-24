Half-pound of meth found during Mason City traffic stop

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Waterloo man has been arrested for trying to deliver about a half-pound of methamphetamine in Mason City.
Gary Lee Winters, 60, was pulled over for a traffic violation around 1:10 am Thursday near the intersection of 9th Street NW and North Washington Avenue. Law enforcement says there was the smell of marijuana coming from Winters’ vehicle and a baggie of marijuana was in his shirt pocket.
Court documents state a search of Winters’ vehicle found roughly half-a-pound of meth, a scale, and plastic baggies. Winters allegedly admitted under questioning that he was out delivering the drug.
Winters was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail for a controlled substance violence and possession of marijuana-1st offense.