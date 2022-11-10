Half of Mower County duo sentenced for meth possession

AUSTIN, Minn. – Half of an accused meth-dealing duo in Mower County has been sentenced.
Brittany Nichole Brown, 35 of Austin, has been sentenced to four years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 40 hours of community work service.
Brown and Shane Thomas Rose, 45 of Brownsdale, were arrested on April 28. Austin police pulled over a vehicle with Rose and Brown in it and say a search of the vehicle found 27.82 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, a meth pipe, and dozens of small plastic baggies.
Brown pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession.
Rose pleaded not guilty to first-degree sale of drugs, second-degree drug possession, and fourth-degree DWI. His trial is set to start on February 27, 2023.