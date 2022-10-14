Half of Austin meth duo sent to prison, other half still facing sentencing

AUSTIN, Minn. – One-half of a duo arrested in Austin with more than two kilograms of methamphetamine has been sentenced while the other half still awaits sentencing.
Marcos Darrel Brito, 35 of San Jose, California, and Madeline Marie Young, 37 of Austin, were arrested on May 5 after being pulled over on Oakland Avenue for windows that were too darkly tinted. The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force had been investigating Young as being involved with the sale and transportation of meth. Court documents state a tracker was installed in Young’s vehicle.
A Mower County sheriff’s deputy says Brito was a passenger in the vehicle and Young, the driver, showed signs of being under the influence and failed multiple field sobriety tests.
Investigators say the vehicle was searched and they found a plastic baggie containing 44.31 grams of meth and two plastic pool boxes, one holding two bags of meth and the other three. Investigators say the bags held:
- 418 grams of meth
- 464.25 grams of meth
- 464.4 grams of meth
- 465.05 grams of meth
- 462.3 grams of meth
Court documents say officers also found marijuana, a plastic bag of crushed pills that tested positive for fentanyl, THC wax, and drug paraphernalia.
Brito pleaded guilty to first-degree drug possession. He was sentenced to five years and five months in prison, with credit for 119 days already served. Young has pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession and DWI. Her sentencing is set for November 16.