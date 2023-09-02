Habitat for Humanity, Easterseals partner on modular ramps for North Iowa homes

MASON CITY, Iowa – Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa and Easterseals are entering into a partnership to provide modular ramps to people needing increased accessibility to their homes.
The Easterseals Iowa Assistive Technology Center will maintain ownership of the ramps, including maintaining insurance on them. Habitat for Humanity North Central Iowa will process applications and coordinate all installation and removal of ramps.
“We are thrilled to be able to continue to provide our modular ramp program to the people of North Central Iowa,” says Melissa Schoneberg, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa. “This program has impacted many families and we look forward to supporting many more in the future.”
The ramps will be made available based on an application process that will take into consideration household income, proof of home ownership, homeowner insurance status and county location.
“Our goal is always to provide the supports individuals with disabilities and their families need to live independently in the communities of their choice,” says Tracy Keninger, Director of the Assistive Technology Program at Easterseals Iowa. “This partnership with Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa will allow us to extend our reach in the state and get families the help they need to make their homes safe and accessible.”
For more information about this program, to apply for a ramp, or to volunteer on a ramp project call the Habitat NCI office at 641-424-8978.