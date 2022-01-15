Haas Chiropractic makes big donation to Humane Society of North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – Haas Chiropractic has donated $12,000 to the Humane Society of North Iowa.
The money is the result of a national chiropractic effort called the “Give Back Movement.” Patients new to Hass Chiropractic in 2021 received a full exam for a reduced fee. The fees were then collected for the donation.
“We are beyond grateful to Haas Chiropractic for this incredible donation,” says Humane Societ of North Iowa Executive Director Sybil Soukup. “It will allow us to save the lives of animals that are suffering ailments or injuries that are treatable with medical care. This donation will allow many animals to live long healthy lives.”
Soukup says the $12,000 will go toward their Miracle Fund, which is named for a puppy found huddled up to her mother in a cornfield on a cold January day in 2005. Both had been shot and left for dead, but the puppy was still alive. Soukup says the puppy was brought to the Humane Society of North Iowa and after emergency surgery and extensive care, survived the ordeal. Named Miracle, the puppy went on to live a long healthy life.
The Miracle Fund was set up in her name to help other animals that come into the shelter with urgent or life-threatening injuries that require immediate veterinary care.
“Haas Chiropractic is proud to be a part of the Give Back Movement program,” says Dr. David Haas. “And since every employee at our clinic, including myself, has pets and loves animals, it was an obvious choice to direct our donation to the Humane Society of North Iowa.”