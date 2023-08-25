Gym hosts adaptive rock climbing open house

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was an adaptive rock climbing open house today at the rock climbing gym Roca Climbing & Fitness. The open house was meant for people with physical and/or cognitive disabilities. The participants were allowed to get help climbing almost all of the routes available at the rock climbing gym. There were special tools available at the event, such as pulleys that can help people who have a hard time with physical mobility, such as raising their arms. Roca Climbing & Fitness employees as well as volunteers who have specialized in adaptive climbing support helped run the open house.
“Getting up on the wall for your first time or getting up off the ground if you’ve been in a wheelchair your whole life-I mean, it can really transform how you see the world, how you see yourself and what you believe you’re capable of doing, so I think it’s-it’s a really cool opportunity and an awesome sport to-to build up those skills, those foundations," Mason Hawk, the event & program director for Roca Climbing & Fitness, said.
Roca Climbing & Fitness would like to have three or four of these open houses next year. You'll have to register ahead of time if you want to be a part of them.