Guns found, teens facing charges after Monday night search in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Four teenagers were taken into custody and two guns were found after a search Monday afternoon by police.
The Rochester Police Department says a weapons investigation led to the search of a home in the 1400 block of Sunset Avenue SE around 4 pm. Officers say multiple juvenile males were found in the basement with multiple firearms present. Investigators say the juveniles initially refused to exit the home and one tried to escape out a window. Four teenage males were eventually taken into custody.
Police say the search found a so-called ghost gun, a 9mm handgun with no identifiable serial number with an extended magazine and blue laser, and a 12 gauge pump shotgun.
Two teens were taken to the Anoka County Juvenile Detention Center and face weapons charges. Two other teens were cited for obstructing the legal process and were turned over to their parents.
Here are more details about the four teens:
· 16-year-old male from Plainview
§ Taken to Anoka County Juvenile Detention Center
§ Facing charges of Possession of a pistol under the age of 18
§ Obstruction of the legal process
§ Also had an active arrest warrant for his arrest
· 16-year-old male from Rochester
§ Taken to Anoka County Juvenile Detention Center
§ Facing charges of Possession of a pistol under the age of 18
§ Also had a probation apprehension order issued on him
· 15-year-old male from Rochester
§ Cited with Obstruction of the legal process
· 15-year-old male from Rochester
§ Cited with Obstruction of the legal process
The Rochester Police Department says it familiar with all four of the teens.