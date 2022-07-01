Guns and drugs send northeast Iowa man to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - A Northeast Iowa man is sent to federal prison for drugs and guns.
Kaleb James Huffman, 23 of Fayette, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to possession of a firearm by a drug user.
Law enforcement says it searched Huffman's home in December 2020 and found a Mossberg 715T, .22 LR caliber rifle with an obliterated serial number, a Raven Arms P-25, .25 Auto caliber pistol, and at least two pounds of marijuana, all in the same bedroom. Federal prosecutors say a later search of Huffman’s social media accounts revealed pictures and videos of Huffman smoking marijuana, advertising the sale of marijuana, and possessing large sums of cash.
Huffman has now been sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
This case was investigated by the Fayette Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.