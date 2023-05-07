Gunfire in western Wisconsin leaves two dead, one a sheriff's deputy

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wisconsin – An investigation is underway into a double-fatal incident involving law enforcement in western Wisconsin.
The state’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) says a St. Croix County sheriff’s deputy was called to Glenwood Township around 6:15 pm Saturday about a possible drunk driver in a ditch. Investigators say the deputy arrived at the scene and quickly reported gunfire.
The Wisconsin DCI says the deputy was hot and later died at a local hospital while the other individual involved was found later in a wooded area, dead from a gunshot wound. Law enforcement says there is no ongoing threat to the community.
DCI says it is leading this investigation and is assisted by numerous neighboring law enforcement agencies, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. It says it is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the St. Croix County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.