Gun control bill sparks mixed reaction

ROCHESTER, Minn.- After approval from the House and Senate this week, President Joe Biden signed a gun control bill today it's filled with actions aimed at saving lives.
The legislation is drawing significant reaction from Democrats and Republicans. It's being called the most significant gun control bill in three decades. Known as the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act the bill passed this week by the lower chamber by a vote of 234-129.
Dr. Aletta Borrud, a Democratic candidate running for the Minnesota Senate, says it's time to take action to curb gun violence.
"Gun violence is a public health issue. It's time that our legislatures in Washington understand the outpouring of anger and desire of people across the country actually curb gun violence so they can feel safe wherever they are," says Borrud.
The bill enhances background checks for gun buyers 21 years of age, provides billions for mental health services and closes the"boyfriend loophole" which prevents convicted domestic abusers from purchasing a firearm for five years.
Borrud believes this bill should have been passed right after Columbine.
"How many episodes of mass shootings have we had since Columbine. I talk with parents all the time who fear for their children in schools," explains Borrud.
Bruce Kaskubar, a member of the Olmsted GOP Executive Committee, thinks the new bill impacts the rights of gun buyers and owners.
"The biggest issue is gonna be the red flag support. Basically if the red flags laws are put in that deny people their due process, it's wrong. So will have to see how that ends up going forward based on this legislation," says Kaskubar.
Red flag programs can temporarily prevent individuals in crisis from accessing firearms through a court order. seven hundred fifty million dollars from the bill can be used to implement and manage the programs.
KIMT News 3 reached out to Moms Demand Action. Member Alisha Eiken says "The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act signed by President Biden is a monumental step forward in the gun violence prevention movement and we are so grateful to our leaders that fought for this lifesaving bill."
President Biden is saying he will host a White House event on July 11 for members of Congress who voted for the bill. The event will also be for victims of gun violence who implored him to take action.