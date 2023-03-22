Gun arrest in Cerro Gordo County sends man to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Getting caught with guns in North Iowa is sending a man to federal prison.
Joshua Wilmarth has pleaded guilty to possession of firearms by a felon. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says Wilmarth had possession of Ruger handgun and a Maverick shotgun in Cerro Gordo County on October 19, 2021.
Federal prosecutors say Wilmarth was convicted of first-degree theft in 2003 and domestic abuse assault in 2020, making him ineligible to own or possess a firearm.
Wilmarth has been sentenced to three years, 11 months, and 10 days in federal prison, with credit for 80 days already served. After getting out of prison, Wilmarth will spend three years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.