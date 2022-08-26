 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gun and drug charges filed against Hancock County man

  • Updated
  • 0
Larry Robbins

Larry Robbins

GARNER, Iowa – Gun and drug charges have been filed against a Hancock County man.

Larry Wayne Robbins, 65 of Goodell, is accused of control of a firearm by a felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Law enforcement says Robins waved a .22 caliber rifle in the air on July 26 while standing on his deck.  Court documents state Robins was convicted of a felony in Illinois in 2015.  Investigators then searched Robins' home on August 23 and say they found over 42.5 grams of marijuana and a large number of psilocybin mushrooms.

Tags

Recommended for you