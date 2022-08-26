Gun and drug charges filed against Hancock County man

GARNER, Iowa – Gun and drug charges have been filed against a Hancock County man.
Larry Wayne Robbins, 65 of Goodell, is accused of control of a firearm by a felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
Law enforcement says Robins waved a .22 caliber rifle in the air on July 26 while standing on his deck. Court documents state Robins was convicted of a felony in Illinois in 2015. Investigators then searched Robins' home on August 23 and say they found over 42.5 grams of marijuana and a large number of psilocybin mushrooms.