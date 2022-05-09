Gun and ammunition found in Albert Lea high school parking lot

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A search of a school parking lot found an unloaded handgun and ammunition.
Albert Lea Area Schools says local law enforcement conducted a drug search in the high school parking lot Monday, utilizing K9 dogs from southeast Minnesota. The school district says the firearm and ammunition were found in one of the vehicles checked.
Police have seized the weapon and say a charge of possession of a firearm on school property is pending against one individual.
The school district says classes were minimally disrupted by this event but all students and staff were safe.