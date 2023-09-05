Guily plea in Rochester collision that killed one person and injured two others

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A collision that killed one person and injured two more has resulted in a guilty plea.
Deng Tong Kwel, 21 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide-operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner.
Rochester police say Kwel was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic on East Circle Drive NE on April 11, 2022. Officers say Kwel eventually lost control near the intersection with Century Valley Road NE, went through the median, and smashed into another vehicle.
The driver of the other vehicle, Cynthia Gomez of Rochester, was killed. Kwel and a passenger in Gomez’ vehicle, Billy Staff of Rochester, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Court documents state Kwel was driving at least 89 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone when the crash occurred.
His sentencing is now scheduled for November 20 in Olmsted County District Court.