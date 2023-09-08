Guilty verdict in southern Minnesota drug death

MANKATO, Minn. – A jury has returned a guilty verdict in a fatal overdose in Blue Earth County.
Max Leo Miller, 24 of St. Peter, was convicted Thursday of third-degree murder. His sentencing is set for November 7.
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says a 21-year-old man was found dead in a Mankato home on February 24, 2021. An autopsy showed his death was the result of mixed drug toxicity involving the deadly narcotic fentanyl.
Investigators say the victim’s cell phone held a social media thread between the victim and Miller about the victim giving Miller Xanax pills and Miller giving the victim heroin. Court documents state residue on a gem baggie found at the scene of the victim’s death tested positive for a mix of heroin and fentanyl.
Miller’s trial began Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.