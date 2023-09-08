 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Guilty verdict in southern Minnesota drug death

  • Updated
  • 0
Max Miller

Max Miller

MANKATO, Minn. – A jury has returned a guilty verdict in a fatal overdose in Blue Earth County.

Max Leo Miller, 24 of St. Peter, was convicted Thursday of third-degree murder.  His sentencing is set for November 7.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says a 21-year-old man was found dead in a Mankato home on February 24, 2021.  An autopsy showed his death was the result of mixed drug toxicity involving the deadly narcotic fentanyl.

Investigators say the victim’s cell phone held a social media thread between the victim and Miller about the victim giving Miller Xanax pills and Miller giving the victim heroin.  Court documents state residue on a gem baggie found at the scene of the victim’s death tested positive for a mix of heroin and fentanyl.

Miller’s trial began Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Tags

Recommended for you