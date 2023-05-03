Guilty verdict in Hardin County crowbar murder

ELDORA, Iowa – After a week-long trial, a jury has found an Arkansas man guilty of beating a man to death in Hardin County.
Osborn Eugene Gavel, 24 of Mountain Home, AR, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder.
Law enforcement says Gavel and others were staying with Steven Reece, 74 of Union, on October 12, 2021, at Reece’s home in the 300 block of Commercial Street. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office says Reece’s dead body was found the morning of October 13, 2021.
Court documents state Gavel took a crowbar from the garage and attacked Reece in his bedroom, striking Reece four times in the head.
No sentencing date has been set.