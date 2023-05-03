 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Guilty verdict in Hardin County crowbar murder

  • 0
Arkansas man pleads not guilty to Iowa crowbar murder

Osborn Gavel

ELDORA, Iowa – After a week-long trial, a jury has found an Arkansas man guilty of beating a man to death in Hardin County.

Osborn Eugene Gavel, 24 of Mountain Home, AR, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder.

Law enforcement says Gavel and others were staying with Steven Reece, 74 of Union, on October 12, 2021, at Reece’s home in the 300 block of Commercial Street.  The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office says Reece’s dead body was found the morning of October 13, 2021.

Court documents state Gavel took a crowbar from the garage and attacked Reece in his bedroom, striking Reece four times in the head.

No sentencing date has been set.

Tags

Recommended for you