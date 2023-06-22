Guilty pleas from women arrested during search for Freeborn County murder suspect

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Thursday and Friday. Sunny skies, warm
temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment favorable
for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic Compounds and Nitrogen
Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. Ground-
level ozone is expected to be in the Orange (Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups) AQI category across the alert area.  Ozone will be highest
during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most
abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone concentrations will be
lowest in the early morning hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Guilty pleas from women arrested during search for Freeborn County murder suspect

  • Updated
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Two women connected to a Freeborn County murder case have pleaded guilty.

Ashely Marie Estrada, 35 of Albert Lea, has pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary.  She’s been sentenced to two years of supervised probation.  Raquel Isabel Vasquez, 26 of Albert Lea, has also pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary.  Her sentencing is set for August 25.

Estrada and Vasquez were arrested on August 10, 2022, during the search for Ben Vidal Moreno, 33 of Albert Lea.  Moreno was wanted for the killing of Juan Vasquez Jr. on August 9, 2022.

Law enforcement says it got a tip Moreno would be at a home in Ellendale with both Estrada and Vasquez.  A SWAT team approached the home and court documents state Estrada and Vasquez surrendered.  Moreno was not found at the home.

Vasquez reportedly told investigators she and Estrada had broken into the home by themselves, used the bathroom, and then cooked some rice and beans.

Moreno was later captured in Forest City, Iowa, on August 11, 2022.  He is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of possession of a firearm after conviction for a violent crime.  His next court hearing is set for July 13.  Moreno has not entered a plea.

