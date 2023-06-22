Guilty pleas from women arrested during search for Freeborn County murder suspect

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Two women connected to a Freeborn County murder case have pleaded guilty.
Ashely Marie Estrada, 35 of Albert Lea, has pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary. She’s been sentenced to two years of supervised probation. Raquel Isabel Vasquez, 26 of Albert Lea, has also pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary. Her sentencing is set for August 25.
Estrada and Vasquez were arrested on August 10, 2022, during the search for Ben Vidal Moreno, 33 of Albert Lea. Moreno was wanted for the killing of Juan Vasquez Jr. on August 9, 2022.
Law enforcement says it got a tip Moreno would be at a home in Ellendale with both Estrada and Vasquez. A SWAT team approached the home and court documents state Estrada and Vasquez surrendered. Moreno was not found at the home.
Vasquez reportedly told investigators she and Estrada had broken into the home by themselves, used the bathroom, and then cooked some rice and beans.
Moreno was later captured in Forest City, Iowa, on August 11, 2022. He is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of possession of a firearm after conviction for a violent crime. His next court hearing is set for July 13. Moreno has not entered a plea.