Guilty plea to 2018 child sex abuse in Clear Lake

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of sexually abusing a child in Clear Lake in 2018 is pleading guilty
Saleem M. Abujobarah, 66 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to two counts of third-degree sex abuse and two counts of indecent contact with a child.
Investigators say Abujobarah had sexual contact with a child under 14 on multiple occasions in 2018, with the abuse all happening at the Clear Lake home where Abujobarah was living at the time. He was arrested in Cook County, Illinois, in March and transferred to the Cerro Gordo County Jail.
He remains in jail on $36,000 cash bond. No sentencing date has been set.