Guilty plea over trailer stolen in Texas and found in North Iowa

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Texas man takes a plea deal over a stolen trailer in North Iowa.
Oluwaseun T. Bashorun, 46 of Grand Prairie, TX, has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of third-degree theft and has been sentenced to time served. He’s also been ordered to pay an $855 fine.
Bashorun was arrested on February 24 on Interstate 35 near the Hanlontown exit. Investigators say he was pulled over because the license plate on his vehicle was not legible. A check of the VIN and registration number of the trailer Bashorun was pulling showed it was reported stolen out of Grand Prairie, TX.
He was originally charged with first-degree theft.
Court documents state Bashorun claimed he bought the trailer and was making payments on it, but its registration had been expired since June 2020.