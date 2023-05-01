Guilty plea over threat emailed to Mason City school district

MASON CITY, Iowa – A teenager is pleading guilty to sending a violent threat to the Mason City Community School District.
Destiny Anne Kaduce, 19 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to threat of terrorism and possession of marijuana-1st offense.
Mason City police say Kaduce emailed a threat to “shoot up the school and make sure you die first” to the school district on November 4, 2022. Investigators say Kaduce sent the threat from a phony email account. Officers also say they found Kaduce with marijuana when interviewing her the day after the threat.
A sentencing hearing for Kaduce is not set for June 14.