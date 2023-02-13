 Skip to main content
Guilty plea over heroin bought in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – The investigation of a known drug house has led to a guilty plea.

The Austin Police Department says a confidential reliable informant went to a known drug house in the 100 block of 2nd Avenue SE on June 20, 2021, to see if the informant could buy heroin or methamphetamine from anyone.

Court documents state the informant approached Melvin Tyrone Bush, 59 of Rochester, and wound up buying .64 grams of heroin.

Bush pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree sale of drugs.  His sentencing is set for July 7.