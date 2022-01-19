 Skip to main content
Guilty plea over fatal overdose in Blue Earth County

MANKATO, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a fatal overdose in southern Minnesota.

Alyssa Elizabeth Faith Miller, 22 of New Prague, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Court records state Miller provided the drugs that led to the death of 23-year-old Marcus Kory Krogh on May 21, 2020.  Investigators say Miller gave Krogh a pill that was supposed to contain oxycodone but the pill actually contained fentanyl, a much deadlier opioid.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota River Drug Task Force found Krogh’s body in a Mankato apartment.

As part of a plea deal, a charge of third-degree sale of drugs against Miller was dismissed.  Her sentencing is now scheduled for June 27.

