Guilty plea over fatal overdose in Blue Earth County

MANKATO, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a fatal overdose in southern Minnesota.
Alyssa Elizabeth Faith Miller, 22 of New Prague, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Court records state Miller provided the drugs that led to the death of 23-year-old Marcus Kory Krogh on May 21, 2020. Investigators say Miller gave Krogh a pill that was supposed to contain oxycodone but the pill actually contained fentanyl, a much deadlier opioid.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota River Drug Task Force found Krogh’s body in a Mankato apartment.
As part of a plea deal, a charge of third-degree sale of drugs against Miller was dismissed. Her sentencing is now scheduled for June 27.