Guilty plea over baseball bat assault in Stewartville

Preston Landrum

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of a baseball bat attack is pleading guilty.

Preston Allen Landrum, 29 of Rochester, was arrested after assaulting the new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend on September 27, 2021.  The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Landrum was at his ex-girlfriend’s home in the 300 block of 23rd Street NW in Stewartville.  Deputies say when the new boyfriend showed up, Landrum hit him in the leg with a bat and smashed up a vehicle.

Landrum pleaded guilty to fifth-degree assault on Thursday.  His sentencing is scheduled for October 24.