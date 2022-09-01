Guilty plea over baseball bat assault in Stewartville

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of a baseball bat attack is pleading guilty.
Preston Allen Landrum, 29 of Rochester, was arrested after assaulting the new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend on September 27, 2021. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Landrum was at his ex-girlfriend’s home in the 300 block of 23rd Street NW in Stewartville. Deputies say when the new boyfriend showed up, Landrum hit him in the leg with a bat and smashed up a vehicle.
Landrum pleaded guilty to fifth-degree assault on Thursday. His sentencing is scheduled for October 24.