Guilty plea over almost a pound of meth found in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man arrested for nearly a pound of methamphetamine is pleading guilty.
Tyler Joseph O’Brien, 26 of Nebraska, has entered guilty pleas to second-degree drug possession and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.
O’Brien was pulled over on eastbound Interstate 90 in Austin on October 18 after allegedly crossing the fog line. The arresting officer says there was a warrant for O’Brien out of Dakota County and after determining probable cause to suspect drug activity, O’Brien’s vehicle was impounded. Court documents state a search of the vehicle found 369 grams of meth, 33 grams of marijuana, and a .40 caliber handgun.
No trial date has been set. O’Brien remains in the Mower County Jail on $500,000 bond.