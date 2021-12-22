You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Guilty plea over almost a pound of meth found in Austin

  • 0
Man arrested after nearly a pound of meth found during traffic stop in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man arrested for nearly a pound of methamphetamine is pleading guilty.

Tyler Joseph O’Brien, 26 of Nebraska, has entered guilty pleas to second-degree drug possession and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

O’Brien was pulled over on eastbound Interstate 90 in Austin on October 18 after allegedly crossing the fog line.  The arresting officer says there was a warrant for O’Brien out of Dakota County and after determining probable cause to suspect drug activity, O’Brien’s vehicle was impounded.  Court documents state a search of the vehicle found 369 grams of meth, 33 grams of marijuana, and a .40 caliber handgun.

No trial date has been set.  O’Brien remains in the Mower County Jail on $500,000 bond.

Tags

Recommended for you