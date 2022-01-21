Guilty plea in ramming of vehicle belonging to Forest City police officer

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over the ramming of a vehicle belonging to a Forest City police officer.
Adam Willis Purchase, 33 of Dubuque, was accused of deliberately crashing into a vehicle owned by a Forest City police officer on October 3, 2021. Investigators say Purchase did it “because he did not like the owner of the vehicle” and caused over $3,000 in damage.
Purchase was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and has now pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief. His sentencing is set for February 4 in Winnebago County District Court.