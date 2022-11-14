Guilty plea in multiple Mower County armed robberies

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of three armed robberies in Mower County is pleading guilty.
Adrick Deonte Mims, 26 of Austin, was arrested in June after a car chase with law enforcement. He was charged with three counts of robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon, four counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Court documents state Mims used a knife to rob Reed's 4th Avenue Food and Fuel on June 12, Cheers Liquor on June 19, and an Ankeny’s Mini-Mart on June 24.
A sentencing hearing is now scheduled for March 9, 2023.