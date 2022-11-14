 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Accumulating snowfall is expected across far northern Iowa today
as a system passes gradually through the region. Some light
freezing drizzle may also occur as the snow diminishes this
afternoon.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Locally higher amounts are possible along the Interstate
35 corridor.

* WHERE...Much of central and north central Iowa

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Guilty plea in multiple Mower County armed robberies

  • Updated
  • 0
Adrick Mims

Adrick Mims

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of three armed robberies in Mower County is pleading guilty.

Adrick Deonte Mims, 26 of Austin, was arrested in June after a car chase with law enforcement.  He was charged with three counts of robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon, four counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

Court documents state Mims used a knife to rob Reed's 4th Avenue Food and Fuel on June 12, Cheers Liquor on June 19, and an Ankeny’s Mini-Mart on June 24.

A sentencing hearing is now scheduled for March 9, 2023.