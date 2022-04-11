Guilty plea in Floyd County collision that killed a Mason City couple

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County collision that killed two people from Mason City results in a guilty plea.
Casey Jo Lindahl, 29 of Charles City, has entered a guilty plea to two counts of homicide by vehicle-OWI. She was arrested after a head-on crash on September 4, 2021. Law enforcement said Lindahl was legally intoxicated when she drove across the center line near the intersection of 140th Street and Underwood Avenue and killed Chris Anderson, 77 of Mason City, and Anita Anderson, 76 of Mason City.
Court documents state Lindahl and her three-year-old son were injured in the collision.
No sentencing date has been set