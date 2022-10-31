Guilty plea in Fillmore County drug case involving a child

PRESTON, Minn. – A Fillmore County man charged with nine drug-related crimes pleads guilty to one of them.
Evan Dillon Kringler, 29 of Spring Valley, entered a guilty plea Monday to storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child.
Kringler was arrested June 16 after the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said it located suspected meth, psychedelic mushrooms, THC wax, and a handgun in the 600 block of Division Ave in Spring Valley.
Kringler has taken a plea deal, which means charges of permitting a child to be exposed to meth, five counts of drug possession, possession of hypodermic needles, and possession of drug paraphernalia will likely be dismissed when Kringler is sentenced. That is scheduled for December 13